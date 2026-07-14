Hyderabad achieves 100 pc SIR EF distribution, digitisation slow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 in Telangana.

However, the city continues to record slow progress in digitisation compared to several other districts in the state.

According to the latest Status Report on SIR in Telangana released at 6:00 pm on July 13, 2026, all 47,36,669 electors in Hyderabad have received their Enumeration Forms.

Despite completing the distribution process, only 8,15,716 forms have been digitised in Hyderabad.

Telangana SIR status

Across Telangana, there are 3,38,26,448 electors. So far, 3,38,18,717 Enumeration Forms have been distributed.

The report also shows that 1,44,70,788 forms have been digitised. The statewide digitisation rate has reached 42.78 per cent.

Also Read Lakhs of Hyderabad voters may receive notices over SIR anomalies

Hyderabad trails many districts in SIR digitisation

While Hyderabad has completed the distribution of Enumeration Forms, its digitisation percentage remains much lower than that of several districts. The digitisation rate in the city has reached 17.22 per cent.

Yadadri Bhongiri has recorded the highest digitisation at 75.44 per cent, followed by Nalgonda (67.52 per cent), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (65.94 per cent), Siddipet (64.86 per cent), Nizamabad (64.23 per cent), Rajanna Sircilla (63.56 per cent), Khammam (60.89 per cent), and Kamareddy (59.69 per cent).

Neighbouring districts have also performed better than Hyderabad. Rangareddy has digitised 28.11 per cent of its forms, while Medchal Malkajgiri has recorded 13.71 per cent.