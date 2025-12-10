Hyderabad: ACP attached to headquarters amid enquiry over allegations

Hyderabad: The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kulsumpura, Mohd Munawar, was attached to the CAR headquarters by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The ACP was transferred to the headquarters after an enquiry was ordered against him following complaints of encouraging mamool collection and resolving civil disputes.

A few days ago, a woman had also levied allegations against the ACP Kulsumpura of entering into civil disputes. Following a series of complaints, an enquiry was ordered against the ACP and he was attached to the CAR headquarters.

A senior official is conducting an enquiry.

A month ago, the Hyderabad Commissioner had attached Mahankali ACP to the headquarters and ordered an enquiry following similar complaints against him.