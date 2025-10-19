Hyderabad activist seeks integration of Anganwadi schools into government schools

Hyderabad: Social activist, advocate and Congress leader Dr Lubna Sarwath has suggested integrating the current Anganwadi schools into government schools in Telangana, so that dichotomy and redundancy could be avoided.

In a letter addressed to chief minister A Revanth Reddy through Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday, she opined that government schools could set the standards for corporate schools, and not the other way round.

She stated that environment friendly ambience, experiential learning, moral science, kindness, generosity, could be inculcated at a very tender ages in government schools.

She suggested including kitchen gardens as an integral activity, so that little tender hands can touch earth daily and learn life lessons.

“Millets as primary diet in breakfast, meals with proteins and nutrients based, eggs, ghee, dry fruits, etc. Organic/ natural farm cultivation as priority. De-centralised and de-corporatised kitchens are the way to go. School level kitchens with parent-teacher collaboration. Hot and fresh food at all times,” she stressed.

RTI first appeal filed at Telangana Waqf Board

Dr Lubna also filed the first appeal in the Telangana Waqf Board on Sunday, informing the informing the CEO of Waqf Board, the first appellant authority, that she has not received the information sought on September 19, under the Right to information Act of 2005.

She also brought to the CEO’s notice that RTI official at Waqf Board Aameer Ahmed has not given the information sought, despite a WhatsApp reminder.