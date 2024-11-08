Hyderabad activist urges action against ASBL Spectra’s ‘illegal’ RMC plant

Hyderabad: Congress leader and environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has called on environment and forests minister Konda Surekha to take legal action against ASBL Spectra for building a ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Poppalguda village without the required consent for establishment (CFE) since 2021.

In an email to the minister on Friday, November 8, Lubna expressed her concerns regarding Ashoka Builders India Pvt Ltd, which is currently constructing high-end apartments within 5 km of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar drinking water reservoirs, as well as the nationally notified Mrugavani National Park.

She noted that the company has ignored closure orders issued by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on August 30, 2024, prohibiting construction activities.

Lubna highlighted the issues of noise and air pollution emanating from the continuous operation of the RMC plant, which has been causing significant inconvenience to residents of Navaami Colony, located nearby.

She questioned why the proximity of the reservoirs and the national park was not mentioned in the environmental clearance report and how the company was permitted to dump around 4 tons of waste generated daily at the construction site into the municipal solid waste disposal site, as indicated in the environmental clearance form.

She also pointed out several discrepancies related to the approval of three environmental clearances (ECs) issued, along with the permissions granted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMDA) and the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA).

Lubna accused TGPCB of acting out of fear or favouritism, which not only harms public health and the environment but also endangers the public who are investing in this illegal apartment project called ASBL Spectra. She claimed there has been a loss of Rs 30 lakh to the public exchequer due to unpaid consent for establishment (CFE) charges for both air and noise pollution, as per the TGPCB website.

Lubna pointed out that even though TGPCB directed the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) to disconnect the power supply to the construction site, those orders were not followed.

“If construction activities and the operation of the RMC plant continue despite these orders, the responsible parties may be liable for prosecution in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate of the first class under Section 37(1) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 (as amended by Act 47 of 1987),” stated the TGPCB’s closure orders.

Lubna concluded by expressing her concern about the inaction or potential collusion of multiple departments in this matter. She urged the minister to instruct the TGPCB, TGPDCL, and police departments to take prompt action or face consequences for their negligence.