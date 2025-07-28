Video: Man dies during badminton match at Uppal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man died of suspected heart attack while playing badminton during a match at Uppal in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 27.

The deceased was identified as Gundla Rakesh, who collapsed and died in one of the indoor courts at the Uppal Stadium. Rakesh’s friends and others rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to reports, Rakesh is the son of Gundla Venkateswarlu, former deputy sarpanch of Tallada, Khammam district. The man was employed at a private company in Hyderabad.

A video shared on social media shows Rakesh collapsing on the court while preparing for a serve.

When Siasat.com contacted the Uppal police for information, there was no response.