Traffic diversions in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills today from 5-10 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in light of the pre-release event of the Telugu movie Kingdom, on Monday, July 29, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Yousufguda Police Lines.

Heavy foot traffic is anticipated near Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy (KVBR) Stadium, resulting in potential moderate traffic jams around the locality. People commuting in and around Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, and Maitrivanam have been told to shun the area of the event for a few hours and take alternate routes.

Traffic diversions in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Traffic from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to KVBR Stadium will be diverted at Krishna Nagar Junction through Srinagar Colony and Panjagutta.

Maitrivanam-bound vehicles towards Jubilee Hills or Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti via RBI Quarters, Krishna Nagar, and Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Vehicles approaching from Maitrivanam to Borabanda will be diverted at Savera Function Hall via Krishnakanth Park, Kalyan Nagar, and further on to Borabanda.

Maitrivanam-bound vehicles from Borabanda will be diverted via Prime Garden, Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, ICICI U-turn, and further to Maitrivanam.

Public parking facilities

For accommodating guests, the following parking areas have been allocated:

Metro Parking at Janakamma Thota (1 & 2), Yousufguda

Savera Function Hall and Mahamood Function Hall (4-wheelers only).

The Hyderabad traffic police have appealed to the public to cooperate and obey diversion signs and instructions by traffic personnel. For any assistance, the citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 or follow live updates on X (formerly Twitter) via @HYDP and Hyderabad traffic police on Facebook.