List of 14 titles premiering on OTT this week [July 2025]

Hyderabad: As the weekend rolls in, major OTT platforms are all set to entertain you with fresh content across genres and languages. Whether you’re into intense thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, or heartwarming dramas, there’s something new for everyone. From Malayalam cop dramas to patriotic Hindi thrillers and Korean suspense series, your weekend binge list is about to get a serious upgrade.

Here’s all the new releases streaming from July 25, 2025, across various platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, and more.

Amazon Prime Video

• Maargan – Tamil crime thriller starring Vijay Antony

• Rangeen – Hindi drama about betrayal and self-discovery

• Novocaine – English action-comedy about a man who can’t feel pain

Netflix

• Mandala Murders – Hindi suspense thriller with Vaani Kapoor

• Happy Gilmore 2 – Sequel to the classic golf comedy

• Trigger – Korean thriller about illegal arms trade

• The Winning Try – Korean sports drama

• Trainwreck: P.I. Moms – English crime documentary

• The Sandman: Season 2 Vol 2 – Fantasy drama continues

JioHotstar

• Ronth – Malayalam psychological cop thriller

• Sarzameen – Patriotic drama starring Prithviraj & Kajol

• Washington Black – Historical English drama

Sun NXT

• Show Time – Telugu crime thriller starring Naveen Chandra

• X & Y – Kannada emotional drama

So go ahead, refresh your watchlist and enjoy a weekend packed with binge-worthy entertainment!