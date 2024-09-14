Hyderabad: Activist writes to HYDRA over destruction of Mamasani Kunta

Hyderabad: Congress member and environmental activist Lubna Sarwath has written to HYDRA about the Phoenix Spaces allegedly encroaching and filling up the Mamasani Kunta at Puppulaguda V, Gandipet M.

In her complaint, she stated that the Mamasani Kunta, a water body in Puppulguda V, has its Lake structure on ground and that its inflow channel and traditional structure i.e., Katta maisamma temple are both available on ground.

“However, it is observed that water body is levelled by Phoenix Spaces even as the inflow channel opens into the barricaded area by Phoenix. And, the traditional temple is also barricaded. RMC plant is also observed now on the Mamasani kunta area. Thus devastating the entire area that had a lake amidst rocks with peacocks thriving in the area also called Nemalinagar,” she wrote in her complaint to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

Sarwath also stated that people at the JNNURM colony have vouched for the lake, that it could be seen till 2017. “We urge your good offices to instruct for restoration of Mamasani kunta and its hydrology that flows into Bhulkapur channel,” she stated in her complaint to HYDRA.’