Hyderabad activists demand cancellation of govt’s Rs 70 cr iftar party

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based activists have called for the cancellation of the Rs 70 crore fund for the Iftar party hosted by the Telangana government on Sunday, March 16 and the reallocation of funds for educational programmes.

In a letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, activist including Lubna Sarwath, Anwarullah Khan, Syed Ismail and others requested the state government to consider reallocation of Rs 70 crore being spent on Iftar towards education, employment and empowerment.

“Conducting lavish boastful ‘daawats’ as Iftars at state expense meant for public welfare, is not a part of Islam and Prophet Muhammed never advocated this and the Holy Qur’an explicitly prohibits such extravaganza,” read the letter.

Also Read Prioritise lake restoration over beautification, HYDRAA chief

The activists termed the state iftar a corrupt event that robbed the funds from Minority Welfare which is meant for the empowerment of the poor. Adding that it has been conducted for the past 10 years by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime is being repeated by the Congress government.

The activists highlighted the demand for scholarships for education, health, roads and sanitation