Prioritise lake restoration over beautification, HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Thursday, March 19, urged corporates and NGOs to allocate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for Twin Cities’ lake development.

Ranganath met representatives from 72 organizations at his Buddha Bhavan office on Wednesday, March 19 to discuss CSR funding for lake development.

The HYDRAA commissioner urged them to prioritise comprehensive lake restoration over mere beautification.

On March 6, AV Ranganath assured that lake development in Hyderabad will face no obstacles. He urged corporate entities and affluent residents to contribute through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to accelerate lake conservation efforts.

During HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath’s visit to Khajaguda Big Tank in Nanakramguda and Ibrahimbagh Tank in Neknampur, representatives from NSL Infra and Divyashri Infra mentioned challenges affecting Khajaguda Lake’s development.

On March 17, the GHMC body removed a fence blocking the road between two colonies in Kismatpura under Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality. By evening, a cement road was laid, resolving three years of inconvenience.

The new road links Fortune West Meadows and Sri Harshit Layout in Bandlaguda Jagir, Gandipet Mandal of Ranga Reddy District, benefiting surrounding colonies.

On March 13, after receiving multiple complaints during the Prajavani programme, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected encroached government lands across the city. He began his inspection with government land encroachments in Lothkunta, Tirumalagiri Village, and Alwal Mandal.

Earlier, HYDRAA launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal. The overarching goals of this project are to improve groundwater levels, prevent urban flooding, and enhance the overall environment of Hyderabad.

Funding for the restoration efforts is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).