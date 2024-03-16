Hyderabad: Adulterated mangoes seized at Moazzam Jahi market, 2 held

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested two fruit vendors at Moazzam Jahi Market on Saturday, March 16, for stocking and selling artificially-ripened mangoes.

Based on a tip-off, police raided two shops — New Liberty Fruit Shop and Lucky Fruit Shop — located opposite Clock Tower, and seized adulterated mangoes worth Rs 3 lakh.

The city police have arrested two fruit vendors at Moazzam Jahi Market on Saturday, March 16, for stocking and selling artificially-ripened mangoes. pic.twitter.com/ezEfrHuSQG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2024

The arrested individuals have been identified as 35-year-old Irfan Khan and 47-year-old Mohd Hussain. Eighteen trays of mangoes along with FYK sachets, and 5 packets of FYK Ethylene ripener were seized from New Liberty Fruit Shop while 8 trays of mangoes along with FYK sachets were seized from Lucky Fruit Shop.

According to police, the two arrested fruit vendors were supplying artificially-ripened mangoes due to huge demand. “They have breached the FSSAI guidelines, posing danger to human life. Such mangoes can cause respiratory and skin ailments,” police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 272 (adulterates any article of food or drink), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 336 (endangering life or personal safety for others) of the Indian Penal Code at Sultan Bazar police station.

Further investigations are underway.