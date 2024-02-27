Mangoes arrive in Hyderabad markets

Hyderabad: This season, mangoes have arrived in Hyderabad’s fruit markets a bit earlier. Since it is the first arrival of the fruit, the prices are high.

Typically, mangoes reach the city’s market either in late March or early April, but this year, they have arrived much earlier than usual, bringing joy to mango lovers across the city.

Prices of mangoes in Hyderabad

Currently, the price of the fruit is as high as Rs 450 per kilogram.

The popular Benishan variety is being sold between Rs 150-200 per kilogram. Rasaal mangoes, known for their sweetness and juicy flavor, are available at Rs 200-250 per kilogram, while another variety, Himayat, is being sold at Rs 400-450 per kilogram in Hyderabad.

Prices expected to drop soon

The prices of mangoes are expected to decrease as more arrivals hit Hyderabad markets. As the supply of mangoes increases, the prices will automatically drop.

Typically, prices dip in April when markets receive a substantial influx of mangoes of various varieties.