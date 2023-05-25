Miyazaki: World’s costliest Mango on display; its cost will blow your mind

When it comes to luxurious fruits, the Miyazaki mango takes the crown as the world’s costliest mango. In India, this exquisite fruit is priced at an astonishing Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram.

Recently, Horticulture Officials made headlines when they acquired a Miyazaki mango from Madhya Pradesh for a staggering Rs 40,000. This fruit was acquired to be showcased at a mela in Koppal, as reported by TNIE. The mela has become a hub for farmers and fruit enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of the fruit.

Originally hailing from Miyazaki city in Japan, this mango variety is predominantly grown during the peak harvest season, which spans from April to August. The Miyazaki mango undergoes a mesmerizing transformation as it ripens. Initially, its colour is purple, however, once it reaches its peak ripeness, it turns into flaming red.

In terms of size, a single Miyazaki mango weighs approximately 350 grams. However, under favorable conditions, it can grow up to a staggering 900 grams. This extraordinary fruit has also made its way beyond the borders of Japan and is now cultivated in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Why Miyazaki mangoes are so expensive pic.twitter.com/NX9dm0HEs8 — Insider Business (@BusinessInsider) June 21, 2022

The international market holds Miyazaki mango in high regard, with a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram.

To ensure the growth of the world’s costliest mango, specific conditions are crucial. Warm weather, abundant rainfall, and prolonged exposure to sunlight are necessary for this exceptional fruit to flourish and develop its exquisite flavors.

While Miyazaki stands out as the pinnacle of luxurious mangoes, it is worth mentioning that there are six other delectable mango varieties cherished around the world. They are