Hyderabad advocate moves NHRC over AP fuel shortage, alleges rights violation

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based advocate has moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Andhra Pradesh government over a severe petrol and diesel shortage that shut hundreds of fuel stations across the state last weekend, contending that the crisis violated citizens’ fundamental rights.

Advocate Yennam Balachander Reddy filed the complaint on April 27, a day after the crisis peaked. The NHRC has registered the plea.

The complaint names Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office, the Chief Secretary, the Civil Supplies Department and District Collectors of the worst-affected districts as respondents.

Reddy argued that denial of access to fuel amounts to a violation of Article 21, which is the right to life, and Article 19(1)(d), the right to freedom of movement, and has sought time-bound action taken reports from all respondents, an independent inquiry and compensation for affected farmers and vulnerable sections.

The complaint follows a crisis that, by April 25 evening, had left “no stock” boards outside fuel stations across multiple districts. Officials confirmed that 421 of the state’s 4,510 fuel outlets had shut due to supply constraints. In Vijayawada, petrol was capped at Rs 300 for two-wheelers and diesel at Rs 1,000 for cars, with queues stretching half a kilometre at some stations.

Districts including Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur, Palnadu and Tirupati reported similar disruptions. Farmers were among the worst-hit, with the paddy harvesting season underway and aquaculture operations requiring uninterrupted diesel supply.

Officials attributed the crisis to panic buying, a surge in bulk purchases by the aquaculture sector and a crackdown on cross-border fuel purchases that had pushed large buyers toward local retail outlets. Petrol sales touched 10,345 kilolitres against a daily average of 6,330 kilolitres.Chief Minister Naidu, who was in Mumbai when the crisis peaked, reviewed the situation via teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad before flying back to Amaravati. Oil companies Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) committed to increasing supplies by 10 per cent over April 2025 levels.

Indian Oil said retail sales had surged over 13 per cent between April 1 and April 21 and urged the public against panic buying.