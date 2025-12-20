Hyderabad advocates lodge complaint against Nitish for pulling doctor’s niqab

Petitioners demanded the Balapur police book a case against Nitish Kumar.

Bihar CM niqab
A screengrab of the video of the incident

Hyderabad: A group of advocates and social activists has filed a complaint against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the Balapur police in Hyderabad, demanding action against him for disrespecting a Muslim woman by pulling her hijab during a program in the state.

The complaint was lodged by advocates Farheen Fatima, Saneha Begum, Shiba Minhai, Nikhat Sultana, Amera Shoukat, Tabassum Tanveer and Dr. Ruhi Unnisa.

Petitioners’ demand

In the complaint, the petitioners demanded that the Balapur police book a case against Nitish Kumar. “The incident that physically occurred in Patna, Bihar, has been telecast nationally and has a direct physiological and deterrent impact on women, particularly Muslim women, residing within the jurisdiction of the police station. The victim herself has reportedly moved out of Bihar and is under severe mental trauma,” the complaint stated.

The group of advocates demanded that the police book a case under Sections 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (Sexual harassment), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 296 (Obscene acts and songs), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Bihar CM pulls woman doctor’s niqab

On Monday, Nitish Kumar landed in a controversy after he pulled the niqab of a woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna.

The incident, which surfaced through a short video clip, has drawn sharp criticism.

The video shows Nitish Kumar on stage along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey during the ceremony.

