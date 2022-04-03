Hyderabad: After a gap of 2 years, Taraweeh prayers performed with fervor

Hyderabad: After the announcement made by the Central Hilal committee on Saturday Taraweeh prayers were performed in mosques across the city and elsewhere in Telangana. The Taraweeh prayers are being performed after a gap of 2 years due to the Corona pandemic.

The Corona pandemic has receded and there are no restrictions which increased the fervor of the devotees to perform these special nightly prayers known as Taraweeh prayers performed after Isha (night prayer) during the month of Ramzan.

These prayers are also known as Qiyam-Ul Layl (night prayers) in the Gulf and other Middle East countries as they can be performed till midnight. It comprises twenty rakats that are performed every day during Ramzan between Salat-Al-Isha (night prayer) and Salat-Al-Witr