Hyderabad: After a gap of 2 years, Taraweeh prayers performed with fervor

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 4th April 2022 9:31 am IST
Taraweeh
Taraweeh

Hyderabad: After the announcement made by the  Central Hilal committee on Saturday Taraweeh prayers were performed in mosques across the city and elsewhere in Telangana.  The Taraweeh prayers are being performed after a gap of 2 years due to the Corona pandemic.

The Corona pandemic has receded and there are no restrictions which increased the fervor of the devotees to perform these special nightly prayers known as Taraweeh prayers performed after Isha (night prayer) during the month of Ramzan.

These prayers are also known as Qiyam-Ul Layl (night prayers) in the Gulf and other Middle East countries as they can be performed till midnight. It comprises twenty rakats that are performed every day during Ramzan between Salat-Al-Isha (night prayer) and  Salat-Al-Witr

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button