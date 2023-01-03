Hyderabad: After auctions of flats, plots, govt to implement land pooling scheme

Hyderabad: After conducting auctions of flats and plots in Hyderabad, the state government is gearing up to implement a land pooling scheme. The government is expected to earn around 10 thousand crores from the scheme.

Quoting the sources, TOI reported that the land pooling scheme is likely to be implemented in Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Manneguda, Munagnuru, Pasumamula, Lemoor, Kollur, Mokila, and areas in Qutbullapur and Uppal assembly constituencies.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to give plots to farmers

Decades ago, the government has allocated land to the landless poor for agricultural purposes. As per the allotments, the land neither can be sold nor can be transferred as they are meant for agriculture.

However, due to rapid urbanization in and around Hyderabad, the land is being used for non-agricultural purposes and farmers are unable to sell it due to the condition imposed in the allotment.

To resolve this deadlock, the government is planning to implement a land pooling scheme. Under the scheme, land will be taken from the farmers and developed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

In lieu of land, HMDA will give developed plots to the farmers.

No forcible procurement

Though the government is planning to implement the land pooling scheme which will benefit both govt and farmers, it has issued instructions to collectors that no forcible procurement should take place.

To implement the scheme, a minimum of 10 acres of contiguous land is needed.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to sell flats

Recently, HMDA invited applications for unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam. The allotment of the flats will be done after January 18.

The authorities have asked applicants to pay an initial deposit of Rs. 1 lakh for 1 BHK flat. Those who are looking for 2BHK and 3BHK flats were asked to pay Rs. 2 lakhs and Rs. 3 lakhs respectively.

The rest of the amounts for the flats in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, and Pocharam need to be paid after the allotment.

Open plots vs flats in Hyderabad

Those who want to own a house in Hyderabad always struggle to choose between the options of buying a plot or a flat.

Though both options have their pros and cons, which one to go for depends on one’s needs.

Those who are looking for an option of a ready-to-move-in house, and prefer to stay at popular locations in Hyderabad can opt for flats.

For persons whose priority is privacy, buying an open plot is a better option as plot owners do not share land space with others.

Apart from privacy, a plot gives the option to build a dream home along with a backyard, parking space, etc.