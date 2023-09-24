Hyderabad: After Miyapur, now 1 more laddu stolen at Ganesh pandal in Ghansi Bazaar

The pandal organizers who noticed the Laddu missing from the pandal checked the CCTV footage and after knowing the reality, informed the Charminar police.

Updated: 24th September 2023 11:53 am IST

Hyderabad: A school student allegedly stole a Laddu from a Ganesh pandal at Ghansi Bazaar on Saturday.

The theft was captured on closed circuit cameras installed near the Ganesh pandal.

In the video, the group of boys are seen entering a Ganesh pandal located at Ghansi Bazaar and running away with one of them carrying the Laddu in a bag.

An investigation is going on. The Laddu’s weight is about 21 kilograms.

Earlier during the festival, some unknown persons had stolen an 11-kilogram Laddu from a pandal at Miyapur.

