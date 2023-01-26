Hyderabad: After protesting BBC doc, ABVP screen Kashmir Files at UoH

Hyderabad: In a new development, members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are screening director Vivek Agnihotri’s movie – The Kashmir Files – at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus here on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Siasat.com, ABVP HCU president Namrutha said that The Kashmir Files is a movie that everyone should watch.

When asked if it was a retaliation move against the recent screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which showcases his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was the state’s chief minister, Namrutha deflected the question.

“It is a good movie. Moreover, students were asking us to screen some movie and since it is Republic Day, an important day in Indian history, we thought why not. The Kashmir Files is an important movie and we think everyone should watch it,” she said.

When asked if the university granted permission for the screening, she declined to comment. Instead, she said, “The movie screening was planned for 6 pm today evening. However, the university is not allowing us to screen and that is why we are protesting.”

Earlier, a video emerged on Twitter where ABVP members are seen conducting a sit-in and shouting slogans to ban BBC.

ABVP members protesting against the screening of #BBCDocumentary on PM Modi by SFI at University of Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/I9kxBDzh6Y — TOI Hyderabad (@TOIHyderabad) January 26, 2023

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for fresh inputs)