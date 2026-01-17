Hyderabad: After Puranapul clashes, residents flag dark stretch on NH-44

Hyderabad: Poor street lighting along a nearly half-kilometre stretch of National Highway 44, from Puranapul Darwaza to the dargah of Hazrat Syed Peer Hassan Baba, in Hyderabad’s Old City continues to trouble commuters and residents, raising safety concerns especially after a communal incident in the area earlier this week.

The stretch remains dimly lit, making it hard for road users to clearly see the road. “We are not even able to identify strangers standing on the roadside. Many of them come out after consuming liquor inside illegal shops,” said Yahiya Khan, a resident of Bahadurpura.

Heavy traffic passes through the road during the day, but the poor lighting becomes a major problem at night, residents said. Women waiting at the bus stop near the Government Primary School at Charmahal, Puranapul, where district-bound buses stop, avoid the spot after dark.

“Women do not wait at the bus stop after nightfall. They either go to the Bahadurpura bus stop or the Telangana High Court bus stop to take buses to districts,” said Narsimha, a resident of Hussainialam and a native of Mahabubnagar.

Locals also blamed vandalism for the ongoing darkness. A fruit vendor near the government school alleged that local youth selling liquor illegally at night damage street lights to carry out their activities unobserved. “The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) contractors are not replacing the lights because of the vandalism,” he alleged.

Concerns over the poorly lit road intensified following an incident late on Wednesday when unidentified people vandalised a temple in the Puranapul Darwaza area, triggering communal tension and clashes that left several people injured and caused damage to vehicles and a nearby shrine. Residents have appealed for urgent action.

“The GHMC and the Hyderabad Police should take note of the danger and immediately put up lights on the road,” said Mujahid Alam, a resident of Kishanbagh, adding that proper lighting would also help reduce road accidents.