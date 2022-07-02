Hyderabad: After saffron hue, TRS turns city pink for prez polls

Hyderabad: Days after posters and flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned the city ‘saffron’, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in turn painted Hyderabad pink with its own flags.

The ruling TRS put up hoardings and posters of chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in parts of the city. Areas like Somajiguda, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki etc saw an overlap of both saffron and pink flags.

KCR and Yashwant Sinha both addressed a public meeting, as part of the TRS’s campaign for the upcoming presidential polls to be held this month.

Hyderabad has been witnessing an intense battle of perception since Friday, after members of the TRS put up hoardings taking a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In turn, BJP workers had torn down hoardings praising the ruling government and KCR at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on the same day.

On Saturday, traffic was also thrown out of gear in parts of the city from as early as 930 am itself, as traffic was diverted at different part of Hyderabad for Yashwant Sinha’s meeting at Jalavihar (Necklace road), and also for the BJP’s two-day national executive meeting which is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Novotel Hotel (July 2 and 3).

TRS and BJP slug it out in poster and social media war

Amid all the pomp and show of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in the city, a war of perception has also been spiralling between the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samhiti (TRS) and the BJP in the state with a large number of ‘creative’ posters on display across various spots in the city.

Preceding PM Modi’s arrival into the city for his national executive meeet, aside from Money Heist themed posters that call him a robber, mascots dressed in red jumpsuits and masks like the show’s characters, sprung across various spots in the city holding placards that read, “We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation. #ByeByeModi.”

Social media users took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the mascots stationed at various locations including the Zaheerabad railway junction, Kacheguda railway station, and Punjab National Bank at Vanasthalipuram, among others.