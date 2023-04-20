Hyderabad: Agniveer Army recruitment rally to commence on June 3

Hyderabad: An army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota to be conducted at the 1EME Centre in Secunderabad will begin on June 3.

The recruiting rally will be for the sons of War Widows/ Widows/ Ex-Servicemen/ Servicemen and own brothers of Servicemen/ Ex-Servicemen for Agniveer Technical Category (Fitter, Electronics Mechanic, Electrician, Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner), Agniveer (Tradesmen) Category (Steward) and Open Category for Outstanding Sportsmen in the fields of Swimming and Driving and Volleyball only.

Agniveer Technical requires a 10+2/Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English, as well as a minimum of 50 percent overall and 40 percent in each subject. All sportsmen candidates should have competed at the senior or junior levels on behalf of their state or nation in national or international events. The certificate must be no older than two years on the screening day.

All applicants must be between the ages of 17 and six months and 21 to be eligible for the categories.

To participate in the rally, all qualified candidates must report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, and one EME Centre in Secunderabad at 6 am on June 3.

For other details, candidates can contact Headquarters 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad (Telangana).