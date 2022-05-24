Hyderabad: Ahead of Modi’s ISB visit, drones prohibited

Hyderabad: Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over a 5 km radius from ISB, Gachibowli and Gachibowli Stadium within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 12 pm on May 25 to 6 pm on May 26.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, who is also in-charge commissioner of Cyberabad, on Tuesday, issued a notification under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the notification, any person found violating the order shall be punishable under Section 188, Section 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338 etc., of the Indian Penal Code.

“Inputs have been received by Intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled micro-Light aircraft etc., and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account,” reads the notification.

The notification cited a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, ISI division/ VIP security, and central government which brought to the notice that terrorists/anti-social elements may organise attacks through paragliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft etc. and that there is an increasing trend by event’s organisers to use remote-controlled drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events.

The memorandum prescribes that state/UT Police under various sections of state police acts and IPC will prohibit the flying of such aerial platforms over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from the state secretariat complex in state capitals and two km around strategic vital installations.

The Prime Minister will be visiting ISB to participate in the 20th annual day celebrations of the institute and the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police also announced traffic restrictions on certain routes around ISB in view of the Prime Minister’s visit to ensure smooth traffic flow between 1 pm and 5 pm on May 26.

Police have advised offices located between Gachibowli stadium to International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Junction, IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction, and IIIT Junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

The commuters have also been advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.