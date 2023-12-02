Hyderabad: Ahmed Balala booked for ‘attacking’ Congress’ Shaik Akbar

On the poll day, Congress candidate Shaik Akbar was allegedly attacked by members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Malakpet constituency candidate Ahmed Balala at a polling station in Saidabad. The incident, which occurred on November 30, 2023, has led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused AIMIM party workers.

According to the complaint lodged by Shaik Akbar, the attack was unprovoked and witnessed by several individuals, including the police inspector of Saidabad, Raghavender. In his detailed account, Shaik Akbar stated, “I was at the Zakir Hussain Community Hall for polling when I was suddenly and violently attacked. Ahmed Balala and 10-15 of his associates, Tayyab and Shuja whom I can identify, began assaulting me. I received multiple blows to my entire body and sustained injuries to my face and stomach.”

In response to the violence, the city police were forced to execute a lathi charge to disperse the aggressive AIMIM workers and secure Akbar’s safety.

Prior to this event, the Malakpet constituency had been a hotspot for political tension, with frequent clashes between the workers of AIMIM and Congress. The FIR was registered under sections 341, 323, 290, 188, 147 r/w 34 IPC and 131 RP Act.