Hyderabad: AIMIM cadre attacks Congress’ Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar

Hyderabad: The city police lathi-charged at All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Saidabad after they attacked Congress Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar as polling was underway in the state on Thursday, November 30.

The police rescued Akbar from the mob at a polling station near the Maharaja Function Hall in Saidabad, before they lathi-charged them. AIMIM candidate Ahmed Balala was also seen at the site minutes before the alleged attack.

The Hyderabad police lathi-charged at All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Saidabad after they attacked Congress Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar. #TelanganaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/31zkuYhT8L — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 30, 2023

In the buildup towards the elections, several brawls were witnessed between the AIMIM and Congress workers in the constituency following which cases were also booked against them.