Hyderabad: AIMIM cadre attacks Congress’ Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar

The police rescued Akbar from the mob at a polling station near the Maharaja Function Hall in Saidabad before lathi charging at the mob.

Hyderabad: The city police lathi-charged at All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Saidabad after they attacked Congress Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar as polling was underway in the state on Thursday, November 30.

The police rescued Akbar from the mob at a polling station near the Maharaja Function Hall in Saidabad, before they lathi-charged them. AIMIM candidate Ahmed Balala was also seen at the site minutes before the alleged attack.

In the buildup towards the elections, several brawls were witnessed between the AIMIM and Congress workers in the constituency following which cases were also booked against them.

