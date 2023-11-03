Hyderabad: AIMIM, Congress workers clash in Madannapet

Hyderabad: AIMIM and Congress workers clashed at the Bagh-E-Jahanara area, Madannapet, after Friday prayers, on November 3.

The Congress candidate from Malakpet constituency, Shaik Akbar, alongside constituency in-charge Muzaffar Ali Khan and other party workers, reached a Masjid-E-Ayoobi and offered prayers.

While the Congress candidate attempted to meet people who were leaving the masjid post prayers, a group of AIMIM workers, headed by the Chawni division corporator, reached the location, following which heated arguments broke out between the two parties.

The police were forced to intervene and disperse the party workers. An additional police force was pressed into service.

Following the clash, Congress candidate Shaik Akbar filed a complaint against the AIMIM activists in Madannapet police station.