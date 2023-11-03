Telangana polls: List of AIMIM candidates announced; 2 MLAs dropped

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today announced the list of party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The MP started addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Darussalam, at 2 p.m.

Declaring the list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls, Owaisi declared that the party is going to contest from nine constituencies. Apart from the existing seven constituencies, the party will contest from Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar.

He also declared that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls. However, they will be associated with AIMIM, he added.

AIMIM candidates for Telangana Polls 2023 (Left, top: Kausar Mohiuddin, Ahmed Balala and Akbaruddin Owaisi. Bottom, left: Majid Hussain, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, and Mir Zulfiqar Ali)

Constituency names AIMIM candidates Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Malakpet Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin Nampally Mohammad Majid Hussain Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Charminar Mir Zulfiqar Ali Bahadurpura NOT YET DECLARED Rajendranagar NOT YET DECLARED Jubilee Hills NOT YET DECLARED

Historical performance of AIMIM

From 1962 till 1989, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi contested elections as an independent candidate.

AIMIM began contesting Assembly polls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1989. In that year, it contested 35 seats and won four.

Following is the list of the number of candidates contested and won by AIMIM in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh:

Election year Seats contested Seats won 1989 35 4 1994 20 1 1999 5 4 2004 7 4 2009 8 7

After the formation of Telangana State, AIMIM contested 35 seats and won seven. In 2018, the party contested eight seats and won seven.