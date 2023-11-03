Telangana polls: List of AIMIM candidates announced; 2 MLAs dropped

AIMIM denies ticket to Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd November 2023 4:31 pm IST
Telangana polls: List of AIMIM candidates likely to be out today
Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference at Darussalam.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi today announced the list of party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The MP started addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Darussalam, at 2 p.m.

List of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

Declaring the list of AIMIM candidates for Telangana Assembly polls, Owaisi declared that the party is going to contest from nine constituencies. Apart from the existing seven constituencies, the party will contest from Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar.

MS Education Academy

He also declared that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will not contest in the upcoming polls. However, they will be associated with AIMIM, he added.

AIMIM candidates for Telangana Polls 2023 (Left, top: Kausar Mohiuddin, Ahmed Balala and Akbaruddin Owaisi. Bottom, left: Majid Hussain, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, and Mir Zulfiqar Ali)
Constituency namesAIMIM candidates
ChandrayanguttaAkbaruddin Owaisi
MalakpetAhmed bin Abdullah Balala
KarwanKausar Mohiuddin
NampallyMohammad Majid Hussain
YakutpuraJaffer Hussain
CharminarMir Zulfiqar Ali
BahadurpuraNOT YET DECLARED
RajendranagarNOT YET DECLARED
Jubilee HillsNOT YET DECLARED
Historical performance of AIMIM

From 1962 till 1989, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi contested elections as an independent candidate.

AIMIM began contesting Assembly polls in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 1989. In that year, it contested 35 seats and won four.

Following is the list of the number of candidates contested and won by AIMIM in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh:

Election yearSeats contestedSeats won
1989354
1994201
199954
200474
200987

After the formation of Telangana State, AIMIM contested 35 seats and won seven. In 2018, the party contested eight seats and won seven.

Election yearSeats contestedSeats won
2014357
201887

