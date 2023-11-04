Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator, Malakpet Cong candidate booked post brawl

The police have registered a case under IPC section 352 (criminal assault), 342 (wrongful restrain), and 290 (public nuisance).

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 4th November 2023 6:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: AIMIM, Congress workers clash in Malakpet.
A group of AIMIM and Congress activists clashed at Malakpet on Friday.

Hyderabad: The Madannapet police have booked AIMIM corporator Mohammed Abdul Salam Shahid and other party activists for allegedly assaulting the Malakpet Assembly Congress candidate Shaik Akbar on Friday, November 3.

After the conclusion of Friday prayers, Congress candidate Shaik Akbar was meeting the members of the community at Masjid-E-Ayoobi. While he was interacting with the public, the AIMIM corporator of the Chawni division, Abdul Salam Shahid and others allegedly interrupted the Congress candidate’s activity and assaulted him and his followers.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 352 (criminal assault), 342 (wrongful restrain), and 290 (public nuisance).

A similar case was also registered against the Congress activists including Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar, constituency in charge Muzaffar Ali Khan, and other Congress workers.

