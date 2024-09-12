Hyderabad: AIMES honours educators at 2024-25 awards ceremony

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Educational Society (TS & AP Units) held its 2024-25 Academicians Awards Ceremony at the LN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI in Hyderabad. The event recognized the contributions of 100 school and college principals who have completed over 20 years of service in the field of education.

In addition to honoring the principals, 10 distinguished individuals from the city were awarded the ‘Distinguished Service Award in Education’ for their exceptional contributions to the sector.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Asif Pasha, former Minister of Law and founder of the society, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to education.

In his acceptance speech, Asif Pasha expressed gratitude to the society and commended its initiatives. He voiced confidence in the leadership of the society’s new president, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Azam, and suggested organizing a state-level education conference to further enhance educational efforts.

Amer Ali Khan, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), highlighted the crucial role teachers play in shaping the lives of children. He noted that students spend a significant portion of their time in schools under the guidance of teachers, whose influence is instrumental in their future success. He congratulated all the awardees, stressing that a teacher’s impact can lead to a child’s remarkable achievements in life.

Former Director General of Police Syed Anwarul Huda, IPS (Retd), shared detailed data in his address and underscored the role of teachers as “second parents.” He highlighted their immense responsibility in shaping the next generation.

MS Farooq, Advocate and General Secretary, delivered the welcome address, calling on the state government to issue permanent minority certificates to schools and colleges. He also urged the release of scholarships for students from classes I to X. Farooq further stressed the need for a government mandate to ensure adequate representation of Urdu teachers in both minority and non-minority institutions, noting their importance in determining the future of the youth.

The event was organized by Hidayat Ali Khan and saw the participation of teachers, students, and officials from various educational institutions.

The ceremony was a celebration of the contributions of educators and an acknowledgment of the vital role they play in shaping the future of society.