Hyderabad: AIMIM asks ASI to desilt Golconda fort, restore heritage sites

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has urged the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to restore heritage sites in Hyderabad including the Golconda fort.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met ASI Superintendent Dr Nikhil Das on Wednesday, June 11, and sought the desilting of the Golconda Khandak surrounding Golconda Fort, which has reportedly not been desilted since India’s independence in 1947. Following AIMIM’s representation to ASI Headquarters in New Delhi, ASI Telangana conducted an inspection.

Mohiuddin revealed that a report is now being prepared to secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC), after which Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will carry out the desilting work. He further requested the superintendent for an NOC for the construction of an the SKY Cable project.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Tourism will jointly implement the project. Mohiuddin also raised concerns over the state of mosques in the Golconda fort and Shaikpet that remain closed.

“The ASI team has scheduled an inspection later this week to assess the situation,” the MLA said in a post on X.

Meeting with ASI Superintendent Dr. Nikhil Das – Key Action Points Discussed



On the instructions of AIMIM President Barrister @asadowaisi Saab.



Held a meeting with ASI Superintendent Dr. Nikhil Das and his team to discuss pressing issues concerning heritage preservation and… pic.twitter.com/QjHCl9SNzG — Kausar Mohiuddin (@kausarmohiuddin) June 10, 2025

The AIMIM MLA also put forth the need to inspect and manage the surplus water outlet of Shah Hatim Lake in the Golconda fort arwa, which Das acknowledged. It may be noted that the lake has been massively encroached as well by locals, shortening its area over the last two decades.

Mohiuddin also made a proposal to clean the Katora Houz in the Golconda fort for which an NOC is being pursued. HMDA and Telangana Tourism will take up the project, with revenue from any tourism or related activities to be shared equally with the ASI.