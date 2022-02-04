Hyderabad: AIMIM calls for protest after attack on Owaisi in UP

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stated that it will send memorandums to various district and police officials in order to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Members of the AIMIM have called for a protest in Hyderabad after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi’s car was fired at in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

A day after shots were fired at AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi Sahab car in Uttarpradesh



All shops and establishments closed in Karwan constituency as sign of protest, Many Hawkers across Karwan constituency downed shutters as a sign of protest.#LongLiveOwaisi pic.twitter.com/qrUigg1nv8 — Maroof Hussain #Stayhome 🏠 #Staysafe. (@Maroofhussain86) February 4, 2022

Several stores in the old city of Hyderabad had their shutters lowered, and black flags, as well as AIMIM flags, were spotted in various places on the evening of Thursday, February 3, in protest of the incident.

Today 04 Feb 2022 #Shopkeepers Of Qila Golconda Self -Close There Shop And show the silent protest in Support of @aimim_national MP HYD Br.@asadowaisi Sahaab #LongLiveOwaisi#AsaduddinOwaisi pic.twitter.com/tnbrHjxVIF — AIMIM Aziz Khan Pathan Golconda (@AimimAziz) February 4, 2022

According to Aurangabad member of parliament Imtiyaz Jaleel, AIMIM units throughout the nation would organise a quiet protest on Friday. Members of the party will also write to their local district magistrates and police commissioners, requesting a full investigation into the event as well as high-level protection for Owaisi’s future rallies in Uttar Pradesh, according to Jaleel.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police department was also put on high alert and directed to increase patrolling. After the attack on Owaisi, AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Ballala rushed to the national capital (Delhi).

At approximately 5.30 pm on Thursday (February 3), Owaisi’s car was shot near the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, as he was attending political activities ahead of the assembly elections. Men were seen with guns and firing at the car in CCTV footage.

While Owaisi escaped unharmed, his car’s tyres were ruptured, and he had to leave the scene in another vehicle.