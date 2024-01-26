Hyderabad: AIMIM Owaisi unfurls national flag at madrasa

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the national flag at a madrasa in the old city of Hyderabad on 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26.

The Hyderabad MP participated in the event held at Madrasa Jamiatul Mominat, an Islamic seminary for girls.

He, along with teachers, other staff members, and students, sang the national anthem.

Like in the past, Owaisi also unfurled the national flag at Madina Circle in the old city.

The MP also participated in another Republic Day event organized by AIMIM in the Yakutpura constituency. After unfurling the national flag, he distributed free sewing machines among women.

The Republic Day program was also held at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM.

“My solemn hope on this Republic Day is that hate is bulldozed, injustice is encountered, and oppression is eliminated.” Owaisi posted on ‘X’

The unveiling of the national flag marked the day at the offices of other political parties.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar celebrated the Republic Day event at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao led the Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan.

At the BJP office, party MP. K. Laxman unfurled the national flag.