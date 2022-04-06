Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator booked for abusing cops

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed who had recently used objectionable language against cops has been booked.

In the video of the incident that took place at around 2:15 am on Tuesday, the corporator can be seen confronting cops who visited the spot to close the eatery in the Bholakpur area.

He can be seen arguing with two constables of Musheerabad police station. He can be heard saying “sau rupaye kaa aadmi” to one of the constables.

After the video went viral on social media, the corporator visited the police station and apologized to the staff. He alleged that he had lost his cool after the constables used improper words.

KTR requests Telangana DGP to take stern action

Sharing the video of the incident, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Telangana DGP to take stern action against individuals who obstructed police officers on duty.

He also wrote, “No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations”.

Raja Singh demands action

Earlier, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Constituency demanded action against the corporator. The MLA had tweeted, “Too much freedom leads to this”.

Responding to his tweet, Hyderabad City Police wrote, “Sir, a case has been registered with Cr. No 141/2022 u/s 353, 506 IPC in Musheerabad PS regarding the incident”.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed their anger over the incident.

One of them wrote, “The guy is totally disrespectful towards the police man by saying what is your reputation I.e. rs 100..What a shame for the police forces if they can’t take any strict actions against these radical goons..”

Another netizen tweeted, “KTRTRS your take on this? Is city safe?”

Following are some of the other reactions

