Hyderabad: AIMIM corporator among 9 held for poll code violation

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police have registered a case against AIMIM corporator Mohammed Abdul Salam Shahid and eight party activists for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during a nomination rally.

On November 6, on the occasion of nomination filing by AIMIM Malakpet constituency candidate Ahmed Balala and Chawni division corporator Abdul Salam Shahid had obtained permission from returning officer for taking out a bike rally with 400 persons, but the same accord was violated as more than 800 members were present in the rally.

The organiser had also violated permission by bursting the crackers on the road. The rally caused inconvenience to the public for more than 30 minutes. The Dabeerpura police have registered a case under IPC section 341,290,171 (H) and 151.

In this connection, police have detained Abdul Shaid, Nusrath Mohammed Khan, Wajihuddin Salman, Nazeer Ahmed Khan, Nazar Mohammed Khan, Mohammed Khaja Khan, Mohammed Rasheed Ahmad and Feroz Khan.

They were left off after being served notices under CrPC section 41A.