AIMIM Jubilee Hills candidate Faraz booked for ‘intimidating’ Azharuddin

Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday, November 29 booked a case against All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Jubilee Hills candidate Rasheed Farazuddin based on the complaint of former MP and Congress’ Mohammed Azharuddin.

Faraz, alongside 6 others, was booked for criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint after he allegedly threatened the former MP Azharuddin and attacked his cousin and driver, while they paid a personal visit to a doctor in Toilchowki’s Brindavan Colony.

In his complaint, Azharuddin alleged that Faraz alongside 200 AIMIM workers reached the location, threatened and attacked his driver with “sharp objects, stones and other dangerous objects” following which he was forced to flee.

The workers then allegedly attacked Azharuddin’s cousin, but he managed to escape.

The workers then allegedly surrounded the building where Azharuddin was sitting with his friend on the 1st floor.

“They started banging on the door, threatening and shouting slogans of AIMIM and telling him to leave Hyderabad and not to contest in elections or else they would eliminate him and his family members,” the FIR stated, adding “with timely intervention by Police Officers and the task force he could leave the building despite this grave incident where his life was in danger.”

Expressing disappointment that the police did not take suo moto cognizance of the incident, Azharuddin filed a complaint himself.

Several cases have been booked against AIMIM candidates in the last few days for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and brawl with Congress candidates and cadre, as the state went to polls on Thursday, counting for which will take place on Sunday, December 3, alongside three other states.