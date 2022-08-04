Hyderabad: AIMIM leader prays at Masjid-e- Khwaja Mahmood

Hyderabad: Days after Masjid-e-Khwaja Mahmood in Shamshabad was razed by the Telangana government, a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) offered prayers at the ruins.

In a video shared on Twitter, the man is seen offering the Isha (night) prayers along with a few of his supporters, “Telangana: Local AIMIM leaders and others offering Isha prayers at the place of martyred Masjid Khwaja Mahmood in Shamsabad.” read the tweet.

तेलंगाना: शमसाबाद में शहीद किये गए मस्जिद ख़्वाजा महमूद कि जगह पर ईशा की नमाज़ अदा करते स्थानीय AIMIM नेता एवं अन्य… pic.twitter.com/rANtGxuBPv — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) August 4, 2022

The man is later seen speaking to police officials regarding the demolished Masjid. The Masjid-e-Khwaja Mehmood was allegedly bulldozed by municipal officials along with the RGIA (Cyberabad) police here on the night of August 1.