Hyderabad: AIMIM leader, father get bail in Bawazeer murder case

Hyderabad: Justice K Surender of Telangana High court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to AIMIM leader and Jalpally municipality chairman Abdullah Saadi and his father Ahmed Saadi, who are accused in Shaik Bawazeer murder case.

The court directed the two accused to furnish two sureties of fifty thousand each. They were also directed to appear before the concerned Station House Officer at 10:00 am everyday for a period of two weeks. Thereafter, they shall appear whenever required for the purpose of investigation.

The counsel for the accused G Anil Kumar argued that Ahmed Saadi and his son Abdullah Saadi were innocent and were falsely implicated in the murder case of Shaik Bawazeer, who was a rowdy sheeter.

The counsel also contended that apart from the confession of Ahmed Saadi there was no other evidence collected by the investigating officer to implicate the petitioners. Only on the basis of confession, the accused persons cannot be kept in jail.

Even according to the police, the petitioners were not physically present when the incident had taken place. On August 16, the Bandlaguda police arrested Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi, Ahmed Bin Hajeb, and Mohammed Ayub Khan on the allegation of abetting murder of Shaik Bawazeer by hatching a criminal conspiracy.