Hyderabad: AIMIM Malakpet candidate screens WC final for locals

Hyderabad: Politicians hardly miss any opportunity to win over the voters. With Cricket World Cup final being under way between India and Australia, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Malakpet candidate Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala seized the opportunity and arranged a big screen at his office in Malakpet.

He invited the local people to watch the match live along with him. Scores of party workers and local people visited the AIMIM Malakpet head office where the match was being screened on a giant LED screen.

Ahmed Balala, along with the gatherings, was cheering for team India till the end of their innings.

It is probably for the first time any party candidate in the city cashed upon a cricket match to garner support for the upcoming elections.

The political campaigns in the city witnessed thin gatherings as the party workers and people preferred to stay at their houses and watch the cricket match.