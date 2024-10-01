Hyderabad: AIMIM submits representation to MAUD over HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday, October 1, submitted a representation to municipal administration and urban development opposing demolitions undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA).

A delegation of AIMIM MLAs led by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin raised concerns over the demolition in view of the Musi Riverfront development. The delegation sought details on the date the survey was conducted; the legal basis under which the survey was carried out; and whether a preliminary or final notification was issued before the survey to define the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone boundaries.

They further asked whether the survey was conducted with assistance from the revenue, irrigation, and other relevant departments. Whether the boundaries established in 2003 were considered before launching the demolition drive. The delegations also sought to know the reason for a resurvey.

The AIMIM cadre on Monday, held a protest at the Bahadurpura Mandal Revenue Office against the demolitions undertaken by HYDRA.

Four AIMIM corporators were detained amid the protest and had reportedly been taken to the Falaknuma police station. Slogans of ‘CM down, down’ and ‘HYDRA hatao ghar bachao’ were also raised during the protest.

No forceful eviction: HYDRA

On September 28, Musi River Front Development Project MD Dana Kishore assured people that no one would be forcefully evicted from the Musi River bed. “I’m not saying that the people have encroached or something else, but it is a fact. They are saying that the government is forcefully evicting them, but I want to tell them that if the government wanted to demolish or forcefully evict them it would have done much earlier,” he said about the homes on the Musi river.

On the apprehensions on whether all the affected households will be given a 2BHK/flat for relocating, he said that though 10,200 structures were identified for being cleared from the banks of the Musi River, the Telangana government has sanctioned 15,000 2BHK houses for alienating their houses for the project.

“Even if some families are missed, they will also be included in the beneficiaries list and provided 2BHK houses,” he assured.

“There will be sad emotions during shifting the houses after living there for so long. We are going from house to house without hurting anyone and trying to instil confidence among those families that they will not be hurt,” Dana Kishore said.

He assured that the shifting, demolitions and project execution would all happen transparently, and reasserted that nobody would be forcefully evicted.