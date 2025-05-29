Hyderabad: AIMPLB to protest Waqf Act at Dharna Chowk on June 1

Hyderabad: Continuing their dissent against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a protest at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on June 1.

The protest is organised as part of “Save the Waqf” campaign. In a statement, AIMPLB said, “Protecting Waqf is our religious duty, and safeguarding the Constitution is our national responsibility.”

“The Waqf Amendment Act is unconstitutional and unjust. All Indian Muslims and fellow citizens demanding justice oppose it and call for the repeal of this black law,” the statement read.

Protest against Waqf Act

Protests against the Waqf Amendment Act have resumed across India following a brief pause in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

The fresh wave of demonstrations began on May 18 in Telangana’s Warangal district, after the AIMPLB announced its decision to restart the agitation under the ‘Waqf Bachao, Dastur Bachao’ (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) campaign.

On April 30, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and several other residents and shop owners in Hyderabad switched off the lights of their homes and establishments to join the silent protest against the Waqf Act.

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, officially became a law on April 8. Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against it, claiming it infringes the rights of Indian Muslims and could lose control of Waqf properties, including mosques, dargahs, charitable institutions, and valuable lands.

The Union government, however, stands by its word, describing the Act as a force for transparency and empowerment of backwards Muslims and women.