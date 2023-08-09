Hyderabad: Air Live Pub bouncers booked for ‘attacking’ partygoers

The complainant and his friends allege that the bouncers and other management staff attacked them with sticks.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th August 2023 4:52 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Gachibowli police have filed a case against the management and bouncers of Air Live Pub, AMB Mall, Kondapur for allegedly attacking a group of people on Tuesday night.

BookMyMBBS

The complainant E Nishanth Goud, a resident of Secunderabad, along with his friends went Air Live Pub and partied there till late night. Later, upon coming out of the pub, they alleged that they got into an argument with bouncers.

“Nishanth and his friends alleged that the bouncers and other management staff attacked them with sticks and damaged one of their mobile phones,” said B James Babu SHO Gachibowli police station.

MS Education Academy

The police are going through the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 9th August 2023 4:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button