Hyderabad: Air Live Pub bouncers booked for ‘attacking’ partygoers

Hyderabad: Gachibowli police have filed a case against the management and bouncers of Air Live Pub, AMB Mall, Kondapur for allegedly attacking a group of people on Tuesday night.

The complainant E Nishanth Goud, a resident of Secunderabad, along with his friends went Air Live Pub and partied there till late night. Later, upon coming out of the pub, they alleged that they got into an argument with bouncers.

“Nishanth and his friends alleged that the bouncers and other management staff attacked them with sticks and damaged one of their mobile phones,” said B James Babu SHO Gachibowli police station.

The police are going through the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.