Hyderabad air quality declines, swings between moderate and poor

Hyderabad: In recent days, Hyderabad air quality has shown a noticeable decline, fluctuating between moderate and poor categories.

The deterioration has been particularly evident over the past week, with air quality entering the ‘poor’ category on October 28.

Factors contributing to declining Hyderabad air quality

The primary factors contributing to the drop in Hyderabad air quality include increased vehicular movement and rising business activities. The combination of these elements has significantly raised pollution levels throughout the city.

Over the past month, air quality has varied considerably, with the best Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 30 on October 17, while the worst was noted at 104 on October 28.

Currently, the AQI level stands at 83, which is categorized as moderate.

Areas affected by poor AQI

Among various neighborhoods, the Zoo Park area has been particularly affected, recording the worst air quality in Hyderabad.

During most of the last 30 days, the area has reported AQI levels within the ‘poor’ category. As of now, the AQI in the Zoo Park area is 102, with particulate matter readings of PM2.5 at 36 and PM10 at 67.

Heavy traffic congestion surrounding the Zoo Park is a major contributor to this decline, exacerbating the pollution levels.

Also Read TGBIE likely to hike Inter exam fee by three-fold; students oppose

In contrast, Shirdi Sai Nagar has been identified as the area with the best air quality in Hyderabad, boasting an AQI of 63. However, currently, none of the areas in the city currently fall under the ‘Good’ AQI level, underscoring a widespread air quality concern.

Following are AQI levels in various localities in the city:

Locations AQI level Zoo Park 102 Hyderabad US Consulate 97 New Malakpet 97 Central University 95 Kokapet 93 Saidabad 84 KPHB Phase III 82 Somajiguda 82 Koti 80 Banjara Hill 78 Manikonda 76 Madhapur Village 72 Vittal Rao Nagar 72 Puppalguda 70 Shirdi Sai Nagar 63

Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a crucial tool for assessing air quality in specific areas. It categorizes air quality into six levels based on the AQI value:

Good (0-50)

Moderate (51-100)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150)

Unhealthy (151-200)

Very Unhealthy (201-300)

Hazardous (301-500)

Given that individuals inhale approximately 14,000 liters of air daily, the presence of pollutants in the air can lead to various health issues.