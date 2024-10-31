TGBIE likely to hike Inter exam fee by three-fold; students oppose

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is likely to announce a significant increase in the inter exam fee, with an official notification expected on November 5.

According to a report by DC, the fee hike will raise the current charge from Rs 500 to Rs 1500, marking a substantial three-fold increase.

New Inter exam fee for upcoming exam

This revised fee structure is set to take effect for the upcoming exams scheduled for March next year.

The proposed increase has sparked widespread concern among students and parents, particularly for those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Students have expressed their opposition to this increase, citing that the current fee of Rs 500 is already a financial strain for many. An additional Rs 1000 would create a considerable burden, making it challenging for some students to participate in their examinations.

Impact on students

The potential rise in the inter exam fee raises questions about access to education and the pressures faced by students from lower-income families.

With many students already struggling to cover basic educational costs, this hike may further hinder their ability to complete their studies and pursue higher education.

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how the TGBIE will address these concerns and whether any adjustments will be made to the proposed fee increase.