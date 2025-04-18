Hyderabad airport achieves level 5 carbon accreditation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad airport on Friday, April 18, announced it has achieved level 5 accreditation under the globally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme by Airports Council International (ACI).

The ACA programme is the industry standard for the assessment of an airport’s efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions. The ACA programme comprises 7 levels: Level 1: Mapping, Level 2: Reduction, Level 3: Optimization, Level 3+: Neutrality, Level 4: Transformation, Level 4+: Transition, and Level 5, which is the highest.

This milestone places the Hyderabad airport among the top four airports in the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East region to achieve Level 5, the highest level of carbon management certification under the ACA framework. The accreditation shows the airport’s commitment to aligning with global climate goals, maintaining net-zero Co2e emissions for Scope 1 and 2, and striving towards net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050 or earlier, said the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) in a release.

Speaking on occasion, SGK Kishore, ED and chief innovation officer, GMR Airports and president – Airport Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) said, “Hyderabad Airport will continue its sincere efforts for sustaining net zero emissions on Scope 1 & 2 emissions and collaborate with the airport stakeholders to achieve Net Zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050 in alignment with the UNFCCC Paris Agreement’s (2015) temperature goal to combat climate change.”

Congratulating Hyderabad Airport on this achievement, Stefano Baronci, director general, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said: “Indian airports are leading the way in environmental sustainability. The achievements of Hyderabad International Airport further establish India’s pioneering role in decarbonisation.”

The director general hoped such milestones would inspire other airports to embrace sustainability and implement initiatives for a more environmentally responsible aviation industry. ACI APAC & MID remains committed to supporting our members in developing their roadmaps to achieve net-zero targets, added the release.