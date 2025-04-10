Hyderabad airport bags ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia 2025’ award

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has once again earned recognition in the Skytrax survey. It bagged the ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2025’ award for the fourth time.

The announcement was made during a grand ceremony at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2025 in Madrid, Spain where Hyderabad airport distinguished itself as the premier airport among all competitors across India and South Asia.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Ltd, Pradeep Panicker, said, “We are immensely proud that GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been honored with the Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia award for the fourth time. This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and hospitality of entire airport staff, which includes all our stakeholders at the airport who are our partners in progress. Each one works tirelessly to keep delivering exceptional service and redefining the airport experience. Our teams anticipate passenger needs and offer personalized care creating memorable experiences. Our dedication to selfless service for our passengers continues, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.”

Hyderabad airport implements passenger-centric innovations

The airport has implemented numerous passenger-centric innovations including city-side check-in, digital solutions that minimize wait times, comfortable lounges designed for relaxation, diverse dining and shopping options catering to all preferences and specially trained staff dedicated to assisting passengers with special requirements.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad gear up for summer vacation

These initiatives collectively ensure that every journey through Hyderabad airport becomes a highlight rather than merely a transition point.

About Skytrax

Skytrax, globally respected for its comprehensive aviation assessments since 1989, evaluates airports on multiple factors directly impacting passenger satisfaction.

Their rigorous rating system considers terminal facilities, cleanliness standards, staff performance, and security procedures.

Hyderabad airport’s recognition confirms its position as a global leader in passenger experience.