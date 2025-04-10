Schools in Hyderabad gear up for summer vacation

Hyderabad: Many schools in Hyderabad are conducting final examinations and gearing up for the summer vacation.

As per the academic calendar issued by Telangana, the last working day for the current year is April 23.

SA 2 exams

The Summative Assessment (SA) 2 for classes I to IX will end by April 19, as per the government-issued academic calendar.

The SSC board examinations have already been completed and the students are waiting for the results.

It is also mentioned that the declaration of results and parent meetings for classes I to IX will be held on April 23. Although, this date may differ for private schools, the vacation will begin on April 24.

Summer vacation for schools in Hyderabad to continue till June 11

The city schools will observe vacation till June 11.

The next academic year, i.e., 2025-26, will begin after the summer vacation.

Also Read Expected date of Telangana SSC exam results

Meanwhile, SSC students can expect their results to be announced in either the last week of April or early May 2024.

Answer script evaluation has already begun. After the completion of evaluation, result processing will require approximately 15-20 days before the final declaration.

While the summer vacation for students of classes I to IX in Hyderabad schools will continue till June 11, for those who appeared for the SSC exams, it will continue till June 1, as intermediate colleges will begin the new academic session on June 2.