Hyderabad airport bags LEED Platinum Certification

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) announced that the expanded passenger terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been awarded the LEED Platinum certification under the LEED v4 Building Design and Construction: New Construction and Major Renovations rating system.

The terminal earned 84 points from the U.S. Green Building Council.

GHIAL’s performance

The recognition highlights GHIAL’s exemplary performance in key sustainability areas, including energy efficiency, water conservation, resource optimization, and indoor environmental quality.

The expanded Integrated Passenger Terminal added approximately 379,370 square metres of built-up area to the existing terminal and was developed with sustainability embedded in every stage of design and construction.

Commenting on the achievement, Indana Prabhakara Rao, Group Deputy Managing Director – GMR Group, said, “This LEED Platinum certification is a proud moment for us and a strong validation of our efforts to make sustainability integral to our infrastructure development. At GHIAL, we are committed to building and operating facilities that are environmentally responsible, energy-efficient, and aligned with the highest global benchmarks. This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering world-class services while caring for the planet.”

Hyderabad airport sets new passenger traffic record

Hyderabad’s RGIA, offering direct flights to various countries, has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, achieving unprecedented milestones in passenger traffic during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The airport recorded a 15.20 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing major metros like Chennai and Kolkata to secure a leading position among India’s top airports.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, RGIA handled a total of 2.13 crore (21.3 million) passengers, with authorities projecting that footfall could cross 3 crore (30 million) in the next fiscal year if current growth trends continue.

Dubai emerged as the top international destination among the list of cities connected by direct flights from Hyderabad airport, with 93,000 monthly passengers, followed by Doha (42,000), Abu Dhabi (38,000), Jeddah (31,000) and Singapore (31,000).