Hyderabad Airport claims best airport title for 3rd year

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 20, achieved a remarkable milestone by being awarded the prestigious title of Best Airport at the India Travel Awards for the third consecutive year.

This accolade highlights the Hyderabad Airport commitment to excellence in customer service and operational efficiency, setting a benchmark for airports in the region.

The authorities took to X and said, “We’re on a roll with a hat-trick of success! We’re thrilled to announce that #HYDAirport has won the India Travel Awards for Best Airport—our third award in a row! This accolade is a testament to our excellence, recognising our dedication to creative social media engagement and exceptional airline support. Our goal is to enhance your journey, whether domestic or international. We’re thankful for the support from our industry friends, travellers, and everyone who has been a part of this journey. Here’s to many more milestones and memorable journeys.”

Last year, the airport won Skytrax’s ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2024’ award on April 17.

The airport received recognition at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany for emerging on top among all other airports across South Asia and India.