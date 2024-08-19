Watch: Hyderabad Airport roof leaks following heavy rains

Hyderabad: Water leaked into a terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday, August 19 following a spell of heavy rains.

A video which surfaced on social media shows passengers walking through the terminal as water from the roof dripped onto the floor. The footage raises concerns about the infrastructure’s resilience during extreme weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad on Monday at 1 pm, lasting at least 50 minutes. Approximately 35.2 mm out of which 17 mm of rain took place in 10 minutes, following which water seeped into the terminal at one location. The situation led to a discussion on the infrastructure and the need for urgent repair and better preparedness for the future.

In response to videos of the incident that surfaced online, the Hyderabad Airport authorities admitted to the leakage at the terminal building.

“We immediately inspected the roof and there is absolutely no leakage/choking/water stagnation/foreign objects on the roof. Our team is engaging with the technical experts to ensure this spillage into the terminal should not happen again,” read the statement from the authorities at the RGI Hyderabad Airport.

“The team is monitoring the weather conditions and is well-equipped to address challenges arising due to the torrential rain. We apologise for any inconvenience caused in this regard,” it added.

In 2023, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad was adjudged the best airport in India and South Asia at the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The world airport awards, which began in 1999, are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry. The awards are based on votes by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.