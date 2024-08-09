Hyderabad Airport advises passengers to arrive early

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued an advisory urging passengers to arrive early for their flights between August 15 and 19, anticipating a surge in passenger traffic.

The increased volume is expected due to the Independence Day weekend and the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The airport authority has advised travelers to plan ahead and arrive well in advance to ensure a smooth journey during these busy days.

“High passenger traffic is expected from August 15 to 18 due to the Independence Day weekend, and on August 19 for Raksha Bandhan,” the advisory noted.